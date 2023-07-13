Arts and crafts are all the craze in downtown Owasso thanks to a new store that recently debuted in the Redbud District.

This & That Candles and More opened its doors at the beginning of May, and held a ribbon cutting with the Owasso Chamber on Wednesday, July 12.

Owner Carissa Daniels refurbished the former Anchor Paint storage unit, located at 403 E. 2nd Ave., into a working space that provides a variety of unique merchandise, services and workshops for customers to enjoy.

“We completely remodeled this place and got all the product on the shelves, ordered everything within a month, and so we did a very quick turnaround,” Daniels said.

This & That Candles and More features a wide range of home décor and kitchen items along with towels and throws, coffee and tea cups, bath and body care, herbs and spices, gifts and other accessories.

Additionally, the business offers different workshops including cooking, wine pairing, decoupage, aromatherapy, macramé and terrarium and financial coaching, to name a few.

“I’m trying to create a place for Owasso where people can come in and meet other people,” Daniels said. “We try to really create a fun environment.”

“My vision was always to create a place where locals could … teach different specialties. There’s so many incredible gifts out there that people do at home but they never have the chance to show others these talents.”

This & That Candles and More joins several new stores that have recently opened in the burgeoning Redbud District — an ongoing trend that Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary is excited about.

“We love new businesses,” Feary told Daniels at Wednesday’s event. “We know that whenever you make the decision to invest, this is a big deal … and so we do truly appreciate that.”

For more information about This & That Candles and More or upcoming workshops, call 918-888-0400, email info@thisandthatcandm.com or visit thisandthatcandlesandmore.com.