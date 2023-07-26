Mingo Valley Center in Owasso is getting a facelift with the addition of a new store.

The busy shopping plaza, located on the northeast corner of 86th Street and U.S. 169, will soon debut $5 Gold Diggers, a local retail shop offering high value items at discounted prices.

Owners Jennifer and Tim Houghton, natives of Owasso, operate three other $5 Gold Diggers stores in Tulsa, Claremore and Bartlesville, and decided to open a fourth outlet in their hometown.

“Owasso is just booming with new business,” Jennifer told the Owasso Reporter. “We love being able to bring something new to town that we do not currently have and offer amazing prices to our community.”

$5 Gold Diggers offers a variety of bargained items that include clothes, furniture and home décor, food, health and beauty products, toys, electronics, outdoor equipment, seasonal items and more.

“We have almost everything here we need locally without having to drive to Tulsa,” Jennifer said. “With inventory changing weekly, there is something for everybody.”

The new store, scheduled to open on Thursday, Aug. 3, will fill about 7,000 square feet of space that previously housed The Turquoise Couch next to Reasor’s and Big Lots.

The Houghtons will bring about 10 to 15 new jobs to the area through their new venture, adding to Owasso’s ongoing economic growth over the last several years.

“We are so excited to bring this store to our community and build relationships with our customers,” Jennifer said.

Tim added: “We just want to give back and do everything we can to also serve the community.”

$5 Gold Diggers, located at 8751 N. 117th E. Ave. next to Reasor’s and Big Lots, will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. More information can be found on the company’s Facebook page.