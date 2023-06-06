Dental Solutions in Owasso is celebrating a major milestone this month.

Dr. Mark Curtis and his staff recently relocated to a new site, and hosted a ribbon cutting with the Owasso Chamber on Monday, June 5.

Curtis started practicing dentistry in the Owasso community about 20 years ago in the former Dental Solutions building, erected in the mid-1970s next door to his current location off of Garnett Road.

It wasn’t until the beginning of last December that Curtis moved to his new site, going from about 1,700 square feet with three offertories to about 4,000 square feet with eight offertories.

“We needed to be bigger. Owasso is growing, so we needed to be part of that,” Curtis said. “We’re really excited to have a new building, be able to see a lot more people. It is a big investment.”

Dental Solutions offers a variety of services: hygiene and routine exams; teeth whitening; emergency dentistry; dental filings and bonding; cosmetic dentistry; root canals, crowns and implants; and Invisalign.

The business has six staff members, including two dental hygienists and two dental assistants, along with an office manager and a receptionist.

Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary attended Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony and said she was excited to see the new property come to fruition.

“Very excited about this renovation,” Feary told Curtis. “You and your wife, Jennifer, have done some amazing reinvestment in our community. We love that you were able to … create this amazing facility.”

Dental Solutions, located at 9050 N. Garnett Rd., is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday. For more information, call 918-272-5387 or visit theowassodentist.com.