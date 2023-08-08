“‘The Hidden Pearl’ is what they call it,” Erica Marshall said about visitors to Rocky Meadow Farm.

“They also tell us just how peaceful it is, and that’s an environment we want to continue to cultivate here.”

Erica and her husband, Ben, own the 5-acre venue — home to an event center and petting zoo — which lies on the eastern outskirts of Owasso off of Oklahoma 20.

The couple purchased the land about seven years ago, and has since transformed the property into a local haven where residents can enjoy a variety of special occasions, from weddings to corporate events to school field trips.

“We both just love to love people,” Erica said. “We are a little too hands on sometimes because we just want everything to be so great. We just want everybody to enjoy themselves here.”

Ben added: “I love giving the community a unique place to host events. I like being a part of memories that happen out here and getting to make every person that rents from us feel special.”

The Marshalls spend much of their time raising and caring for the farm’s livestock, which include rabbits, free-range chickens, goats and sheep, seramas, alpacas, micro cows, miniature pigs and horses, wallabies, fennec foxes, kinkajous, ferrets and more.

“My husband and I have always loved animals,” Erica said. “Petting zoo birthday parties are one of the most popular events behind weddings here.”

They also offer VIP farm tours, sell free-range eggs and provide various services such as rabbit nail trimmings and goat hoof clippings.

Add-ons for other events include an on-site attendant, a bar tender, DJ and emcee services and various décor packages.

Rocky Meadow Farm is located at 4900 E. 488 Rd. in between Owasso and Claremore. More information about the venue can be found at rockymeadowfarmok.com.