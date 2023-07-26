Construction is continuing to progress on a new industrial park in Owasso.

The 5th Avenue Business Park, located on 10 acres south of 76th Street North off of U.S. 169, will feature three freestanding office buildings that offer up to 65,000 square feet of space for prospective tenants.

Dean West with West Construction broke ground on the $8 million project in January this year, and is eyeing a tentative completion date of Nov. 10 after a months-long delay due to unforeseen environmental conditions.

“We’re on our way to the finish line,” said project manager Nicole Lynch, whose team is close to completing the site’s first and largest building, followed by raising beams on the second structure this week and then the third in about a month.

The park will offer what West calls a unique “flex-space” for companies to sell and manufacture their various products and services that will provide new opportunities for increased industry to the area.

“It’s very flexible with 14-by-14 overhead doors in the back of the building for service, and then the front lined with storefronts,” West said previously, “so it works well for somebody that needs to have a showroom with storage capabilities.”

He said his company has preleased about one-third of the park’s 27 available spaces to committed tenants, as of mid-July.

The 5th Avenue Business Park falls within Owasso’s burgeoning Redbud District, and accompanies the buildout of other recent downtown projects, including the Mowery Building, SEVEN6MAIN and Redbud Festival Park.

“I’m excited to see the view from the highway,” West said. “It will be very inviting, and the tenants will like the traffic that runs right here in front of it.”

Lynch added: “We’re excited about the exterior … the feel of our buildings and the aesthetics. We think they’re going to bring people in.”

Owasso City Council in July 2022 passed Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, assistance for the project, which will offer a reimbursement of about $950,000 to the property. Owasso’s TIF incentive allows the city to direct a portion of local taxes and fees to stimulate private expansion.

West Construction is also moving dirt a multi-family complex on a 13-acre site near 86th Street and Memorial Drive, along with a commercial shopping and multi-family planned unit development on about 51 acres north of Tulsa Tech off of U.S. 169.

The 5th Avenue Business Park will be located at 7102 N. Owasso Expressway, just south of the Owasso Wastewater Treatment Plant and the industrial complex housing Limestone Construction, Performance Towing and NSP Quality Meats.