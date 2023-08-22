Tulsa County District 1 Commissioner Stan Sallee, of Collinsville, was appointed to the National Association of Counties Environment, Energy and Land Use Steering Committee.

The Committee is responsible for all matters pertaining to air, water, energy and land use, including water resources/management, stormwater, pesticides, air quality standards, national energy policy, renewable/alternative energy and pipeline safety.

Sallee’s term date began July 31, 2023, and will continue until July 30, 2024. He served as the vice chair of the Land Use Subcommittee 2022-23.

“I’m very pleased to serve on this Committee and represent Tulsa County,” Sallee said. “It’s important that we have a voice when it comes to advocating for policies and priorities that affect the environment, energy and land use in Oklahoma.”

Sallee has been serving as District 1 Tulsa County commissioner since November 2018. Prior to this role, he was a Collinsville city councilor for two years and mayor for eight years. Before his career in public service, Sallee worked in several industries including oil and gas production, manufacturing and real estate development.