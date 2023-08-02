American Farmers & Ranchers recently held its Youth Leadership Summit, helping prepare junior high and high school students for future educational and professional experiences.

More than 200 students from across Oklahoma participated in one of two AFR Leadership Summit sessions, including Sophie Roberts from Collinsville.

Attendees like Roberts participated in development activities and learned life skills, such as setting and achieving short- and long-term goals and working in teams. They also learned the value of personal responsibility, respect for their peers and many other positive attributes.

“The AFR Leadership Summit is a great way for the youth of Oklahoma to learn skills that will benefit them throughout their lives,” AFR Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh said. “We are proud to invest in the future of Oklahoma through our state’s agricultural youth. This is just one way of demonstrating that investment in communities across our state.”

In addition to this year’s leadership development activities, Summit attendees participated in a camp-wide service project where they prepared more than 1,000 care boxes for active military personnel serving overseas.