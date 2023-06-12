Charles Gillenwater is among nine Oklahoman Virtual Charter Academy students who received awards of excellence in the Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools contest.

Gillenwater, a fifth-grader at Collinsville Public Schools, placed in the top 20% of students who participated in this year’s program.

“By competing in these contests, our students hone their problem-solving skills while practicing teamwork,” OVCA Head of School Audra Plummer said. “We knew this would be an exciting opportunity for our students to push their mathematical boundaries, so we jumped at the chance to engage.”

The Math Olympiad contests brought together two teams of math Olympians from OVCA. Students encountered thought-provoking problems encouraging them to think abstractly, recognize patterns and consider innovative solutions.

This year, nearly 4,000 teams from across the country took part in MOEMS.