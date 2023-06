Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Fall semester honor rolls at Northwestern Oklahoma State University have been announced by the office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Brandi Glasscock, of Collinsville, was among those students who were named to the vice-president’s honorable mention honor roll.

Those on the vice president’s list had GPAs of 3.5 or better in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours.

To be listed on any of the rolls, students could not have any incomplete work.