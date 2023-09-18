Collinsville Athletics recently announced the Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2023.

This year's class is made up of seven athletes, coaches and supporters: Bob Cottingim, Hazel Heinrichs, Kelly Whitfield, Kent Wadsworth, Rhonda Winters, Ron McHenry and Ted Wright.

The induction ceremony will take place Friday, Oct. 27, during halftime of the varsity football game versus Tulsa Edison.

“Congratulations again to these Cardinal greats, and as always, ‘It’s Good to be a Cardinal!’” Brad Cantrell, director of activities said in an email.