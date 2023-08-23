The City of Collinsville is looking to transform an empty downtown lot into a large recreational park.

The property, which sits east of the Veterans Building off of Main Street, would be revitalized into Collinsville Depot Park, a nearly 49,000-square-foot green space for local residents to enjoy.

Collinsville officials revealed the project’s master plan during a public meeting at City Commission on Monday, Aug. 21.

The estimated $4.4 million project, spearheaded by LandPlan Consultants out of Tulsa, would bring more buildings, vegetation, amentities and parking to the heart of Collinsville’s historic downtown.

“This will be a great addition,” Barbara Tartar, senior associate at LandPlan, said. “Having a place where families can come and spend the day or enjoy a festival … it’s just more of a venue that they can do more functions like that.”

Slotted at just over an acre, Collinsville Depot Park will potentially feature a large lawn with canopy trees, a performance stage, food truck parking, a farmers market area, a pavilion with restrooms and a concession stand, and a playground with synthetic turf and a play fountain.

“Having access to a farmers market and (stage), I think that’s going to put Collinsville on the map,” Jessi Stringer, Collinsville city planner, said. “The folks who live here are going to love it.”

The City also plans to refurbish its historic caboose and depot station — a historic downtown staple currently located behind the Veterans Building — and add it to the new park, giving it its new namesake.

“I think the renovation and relocation of the depot and the caboose are going to be the most important to the community,” Stringer said, “especially the older community who feel emotionally connected to those two structures.”

Stringer and her team have created an online survey for local residents to weigh in about what other amenities they would like to see at the new park.

Their efforts come nearly a year after the City kicked off its comprehensive master plan, which provides officials with a “road map” based on public input that establishes guidelines for the future growth of the community for the next 30 years.

The City has yet to set a date for groundbreaking and completion of Collinsville Depot Park, but has secured approximately $1 million for the project and plans to apply for two grants totaling $2 million, leaving another $1.4 million to be generated through fundraisers and donations.

More information can be found at cityofcollinsville.com.