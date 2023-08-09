Collinsville High School is launching a new aviation program going into the 2023-24 school year for incoming freshmen and sophomores.

CHS is among 72 different school sites across the state to receive more than $505,000 in Aerospace and Aviation Education Program grants from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission to bolster STEM-related curricula.

Collinsville’s allotment — totaling $6,000 — will go toward funding a full-time instructor, lessons and courses, associated activities and more for local students interested in pursuing a career in aerospace and aviation.

“With aerospace as one of our state’s fastest-growing industries, we are certain CHS students will positively contribute to the second-largest industry in Oklahoma as future aircraft employees, pilots or aerospace engineers,” school administrative staff said in their grant application to OAC.

Teri Simpson has stepped in as the program’s instructor. She comes to CHS with seven years of experience in the oil and gas industry as a chemical engineer along with 19 years of classroom experience teaching high school math and chemistry, certified in secondary mathematics, chemistry and physical science.

Simpson, receiving training through AOPA at the University of Oklahoma, plans to teach Intro to Aviation Aerospace Engineering Design as well as the Forces of Flight Aircraft Systems Aircraft Performance, with the goal of later teaching Pilot and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (drones). She will also teach Algebra 1 and Algebra 2.

“Students will benefit from a comprehensive curriculum as they begin their adventure by learning the history of aviation, from earliest flying machines to modern aircraft,” CHS staff said in the application. “They will further develop problem-solving skills while learning about engineering practices as they work their way through the AOPA curriculum.”

CHS administration anticipate that the new program will grow to facilitate multiple instructors, potentially producing as many as 20 to 25 program-completing students each year in six to 10 years that could continue on a post-secondary pathway.

Funding requests to the OAC totaled over $1,069,121 this year. Since FY2001, the program has awarded over $4.6 million in aerospace and aviation education grants. More information can be found at oklahoma.gov/aerospace.

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.