A Collinsville artist’s award-winning work is currently on display at Cherokee Nation’s 28th annual Homecoming Art Show.

Mark Wolfe recently received an award of merit for his latest contemporary piece, “Archery Practice,” which is being showcased at the Cherokee Springs Plaza through Saturday, Sept. 9.

The contemporary division is defined as “arts arising among the Cherokee after European contact” and consists of seven categories: visual arts, sculpture, pottery, basketry, beadwork, jewelry and textiles.

Wolfe joins two other area honorees: Tulsa’s Garry Martin, who received first place in Visual Arts for his work, “My Story,” and Broken Arrow’s Scott Middleton, who earned a Judge’s Choice award for his entry, “River Crossing.” The juried show and competition feature 112 pieces by 70 artists.

“This show continues to deliver the best of the best within the Cherokee art community, with innovative, thoughtful and engaging work that is authentically Cherokee,” Callie Chunestudy, cultural programs and events project manager, said in a news release.

“We hope that the public will visit the gallery during the Cherokee National Holiday and share their appreciation for the talented artists who help keep Cherokee culture thriving.”

All artwork is available for sale, and the public is encouraged to vote for the People’s Choice Award. For a complete list of awardees, please visit visitcherokeenation.com.