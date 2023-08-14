The City of Owasso is taking on more limb debris after severe storms swept through the area over the weekend.

Sunday’s 95-mph wind front left several trees down and structures damaged across the Owasso community, leading the City to reopen its debris collection site at East 5th Avenue and South Main Street through Saturday, Aug. 26.

Staff initially opened the property to the public in the aftermath of severe storms that shook the Tulsa area on June 17.

That violent weather system brought up to 100 mph winds to the region, including an EF-1 tornado to Oologah, causing many communities to lose power and endure damage to housing and infrastructure.

Crews worked around the clock to accumulate and discard thousands of pounds of debris over the next several weeks, and now potentially face a similar situation moving forward.

In June, they clocked in around 2,230 collective hours at the dump site, where they mulched about 35 tons of limbs and disposed around 320 tons of wood too large to chip, according to Public Works Director Roger Stevens.

He said his department postponed routine city projects, such as street repairs and vegetation control, for a period of time due to the large scope of the recovery process.

“Normal operations … were suspended for approximately two weeks to allow the employees to focus on tree limb removal and operating the tree limb disposal site,” Stevens said. “In reference to funding, the City budgets for these type of emergencies, so the impact was very minimal.”

Public Works has carried out its storm recovery efforts in tandem with the City’s Emergency Operations Center, which oversees emergencies and/or severe weather events, maintains and operates storm sirens, regulates community responses, assists with emergency response training and more.

“I am always very proud to see the Public Works Department come together for common goal, which is, ‘Removing Obstacles Standing in the Way of People Celebrating Their Lives,’” Stevens said.

“The Public Works Department is more than just a work place; we are family. As a result, the (staff) does an excellent job working to together in a normal day of public service or in an emergency situation as well.”

The tree limb disposal project also came on the heels of the City being named a StormReady community by the National Weather Service in April. The initiative encourages communities to take a new, proactive approach to improving hazardous weather operations by providing emergency managers with clear-cut guidelines.

Owasso joins the nearly 3,300 StormReady and/or TsunamiReady community sites in 50 states, as of April 2023, according to the NWS.

The storm debris collection site is open Aug. 16-18 and Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., as well as Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information about Owasso’s Emergency Management Department, located at 207 S. Cedar St., call 918-272-3828, or visit cityofowasso.com/299/Emergency-Management.

Photos: See images of storm damage across Owasso community in June