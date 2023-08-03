The City of Owasso is celebrating seven years of excellence in financial reporting.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada recently awarded the City of Owasso with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022.

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“The honor brings to light our commitment to full accountability and transparency with public funds,” Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr said previously. “The award by GFOA brings confirmation to our ongoing efforts to continually build public trust. Without it, we are in an uphill battle to provide the excellent services that our citizens deserve.”

In addition to their recent recognition, staff at the City’s Finance Department have continued to garner attention at the local level over the years.

For example, Robyn Bynum, utility billing supervisor, along with Carly Novozinsky and Jennifer Ross, both accountants, were each named the City’s Employee of the Quarter between April 2019 and Feb. 2021 for their outstanding efforts.

More information about the City of Owasso’s Finance Department can be found at cityofowasso.com/304/Finance.