Local pickleball players will soon have a chance to enjoy the trending sport closer to home.

The City of Owasso’s Recreation and Culture Department recently announced its plans to add three full-size outdoor pickleball courts to Rayola Park later this year.

The proposed site will replace the dilapidated basketball court on the southwest side of the park, located off of North Owasso Expressway between 76th and 86th streets.

“We wanted to make sure we maximized the space,” Recreation and Culture Director Larry Langford. “Because of the popularity of Rayola and the opportunity we have with the location, we went ahead and decided to put it out there.”

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and is played on a small court using a modified tennis net. Participants compete as singles or doubles and use solid paddles to volley a plastic ball between them.

Several residents regularly play the game at places like the Owasso Family YMCA and Elm Creek Park, but don’t have access to an official regulation-style court in their hometown.

Owasson Keith Tew, for example, is an avid pickleball player who drives to Claremore every Tuesday night to play with a close group of friends, and said he’s looking forward to seeing dirt move on the new courts.

“It’s exciting to see Owasso catch up with the times,” Tew said. “We now have an adult softball league that started his summer … but now to add pickleball as well makes it even 10 times better.

“I think having an official pickleball court is going to bring people together even more in Owasso.”

Owasso city officials plan to carry out the bidding process for the new courts through July and then present the proposal to City Council for approval. If passed, construction is expected to start sometime this fall.

“That is the most exciting part is to know that we’re going to be giving more amenities to our community,” Langford said. “… always having more opportunities for our citizens to get outside and enjoy the parks.”