The Cherokee Nation recently announced it will award $476,000 to 136 rural and volunteer fire departments across the state of Oklahoma.

Both Owasso and Collinsville fire departments are set to receive the tribe’s annual contribution of $3,500 each.

Scott Felkins, of Collinsville, was also named Cherokee Nation’s 2023 Firefighter of the Year. He was among four others, including a firefighter from Whitehorn, another from Liberty and two more from Inola, to receive the prestigious title.

The tribe’s annual funding helps support fire departments, which go toward maintaining their vital operations.

“These men and women are our friends, family and neighbors from our own communities, who are answering the call to assist our loved ones in times of greatest need,” Deputy Chief Warner said. “We look at this type of assistance as an investment to benefit all of us, to protect our citizens and to show support to our first responders.”

Cherokee Nation’s $476,000 donation to local fire departments is set aside in the tribe’s annual budget. More information can be found at cherokee.org.