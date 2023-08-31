Art Haddaway Owasso Reporter Editor Follow Art Haddaway Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Austin Parker is excited about the ongoing development taking place at Cherokee Film Studios’ Owasso campus.

“It’s exhilarating,” the 33-year-old video production manager told the Owasso Reporter. “It’s inspirational to see this avenue open — to see high-quality content produced right here.”

Parker moved dirt Wednesday on an expansion project at the Owasso site that will bring an additional 10,000-square-foot sound stage to the 4-acre property off Oklahoma 20.

He celebrated the groundbreaking alongside dozens of his fellow colleagues as well as tribal and community leaders who convened at the site to kick off a new chapter for the Cherokee Nation’s burgeoning film enterprise.

“This is the future,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told Wednesday’s attendees. “With this studio expansion, we will have a greater presence in an industry that is taking root in the state of Oklahoma and has been enhanced by our efforts.”

Cherokee Film Studios’ new facility will feature a 35-foot ceiling, a modular truss system with chain hoists, a hair and makeup room, a multipurpose/flex space, 14-foot bay doors for load-ins, and RV hookups for production trailers.

The building will serve as an extension of Cherokee Film Studios’ existing Owasso site, opened in July 2022, which features 27,000 square feet of space that houses a large LED wall, a control room, a pro-grade audio booth, and crew and client lounges.

What’s more, the ongoing construction will bring upgrades to the current studio to include a new lobby and waiting area for clients, production offices and conference rooms, wardrobe and storage spaces, an audio recording suite, a catering kitchen and an additional greenroom.

“Cherokees are great storytellers. This (the expansion) is a tool for us to tell those stories,” Jennifer Loren, senior director of Cherokee Film, told the crowd. “In that story, that is where lives are changed; that’s where minds are changed.”

One project, or story, recently filmed at the Owasso studio, was “Land of Gold,” directed by award-winning filmmaker Nardeep Khurmi. It debuted at the Tribeca Festival in New York City in June 2022.

The Owasso groundbreaking comes about a week after Cherokee Nation Businesses rolled out a reorganization of its film-making ecosystem to have all aspects fall under the name Cherokee Film.

Cherokee Film’s portfolio includes four branches — Cherokee Film Productions, Cherokee Film Studios, Cherokee Film Commission and Cherokee Film Institute — and represents more than 30 full-time employees, including Parker.

“This is what the film industry is looking for,” Parker said, “and we are excited to bring more projects to Oklahoma and to grow Cherokee Nation’s content right along cinema production.”

The new Owasso film studio is expected to be completed in early 2024.

For more information, visit cherokee.film.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.