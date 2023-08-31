Cherie and Alan Stagg received the title of Owasso Garden Club’s Yard of the Month for August.

The Staggs have been living at their Nottingham Estates home off of 96th Street for the past 23 years and enjoy maintaining their lush landscape.

Their front and back yards consist of succulents, cactuses, hibiscuses, various tropical flowers, rose mosses, asparagus ferns, zinnias, mums, pansies and more.

“It looks pretty and just makes your house looks nice,” Cherie said, “just the beauty of it.”

Alan also assists in keeping up with the picturesque property, with her adding: “When I’m gone, he waters; he’s a big help.”

Garden Club members, including Dorothy Dahlin, chose Cherie’s residence based on the wide range of shrubbery, flowers and other decorative features.

“She has a beautiful yard with flowers decorations and just interesting things,” Dahlin said.

Cherie humbly described her reaction when learning her house was named Yard of the Month, stating, “I was surprised.”