For Owasson Julia Leeper, eating candy is more than just a favorite pastime.

Her passion for sweets led her to recently open a new business, Candy Destination, located on the southeast corner of 86th Street and 129th East Avenue.

Leeper teamed up with her husband, Matthew, an engineer, to carve a new career path for the former medical assistant and in-home day care owner that would give her an opportunity to serve her fellow Owassons through a different avenue.

“We just decided we wanted to close it (the day care) and do something different,” Leeper said. “We’ve always just wanted to open a candy store … I think candy just makes people happy.”

Candy Destination offers a large selection of candy for sweet tooths of all ages, along with multiple flavors of ice cream, snow cones, popcorn and more.

The store’s local specialty items include cotton candy from the Pop Shop in Collinsville and freeze-dried candy from the Lazy M Homestead, also in Collinsville, as well as treats from the Oklahoma Toffee Company in Tulsa and from Bedré Fine Chocolate in Davis.

Leeper, who opened the shop in December, said she is excited to provide a place where local residents — especially area students at nearby schools like the Owasso 6th Grade Center — can come and enjoy themselves.

“It gives people a good place to take their kids to get treats,” she said. “It brightens kids’ faces. They get happy when they come in here and smile and get excited; I think that’s the best part.”

Candy Destination, located at 8509 N. 129th E. Ave., is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday-Saturday.

More information can be found on the business’s Facebook page.