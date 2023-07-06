Local residents can file their Declarations of Candidacy for two Rogers County fire districts beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 10.

Submissions will be accepted for Board Member No. 5 at Northwest Fire, serving the Oologah area, and Board Member No. 3 at Limestone Fire, serving Owasso, Collinsville and Claremore. Both are five-year terms.

Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, when the filing period ends.

Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14, and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.

Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at rogerscountyelectionboard.org or by contacting your County Election Board office at 918-341-2965 or rogerscounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Rogers County Election Board is located at 415 W. 1st St. in Claremore and is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday; and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday.