Caleb Leslie, of Owasso, was among more than 925 students named to Elmhurst University's spring 2023 dean's list.

The dean's list is composed of students who during the term concerned, attained a GPA of 3.75 or higher (out of a possible 4.00).

Founded in 1871, EU, located in Elmhurst, Illinois, offers more than 70 undergraduate programs of study and more than 20 graduate and certificate programs.