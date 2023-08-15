Green Teens Curbside Recycling is continuing to expand its scope of operations.

The veteran-owned Owasso business recently added parts of Oologah to its collection route, which now extends to six cities across the region.

Since starting in 2018, Green Teens has grown to serve more than 500 households in Owasso and Collinsville as well as Claremore, Verdigris and Skiatook, with Oologah added at the beginning of August.

The company’s ongoing expansion stems from the long-term vision of its owner, Jake Sherman, who wanted to put his two teens, Sydney and Seth, to work while giving back to the community and preserving the environment.

“It’s been a real blessing,” Sherman said. “It’s really helped our family and helped pay for the kids’ college and plus all the lessons that it’s taught our kids. We’re really thankful for all our customers.”

The siblings initially made their way to customers’ homes across the community to collect recyclables from a bin the Shermans provided as part of the program. Their patrons paid a small fee, and the rest was left in the capable hands of Sydney and Seth.

They have since ventured off to college, but still continue to help with the routes, collecting everything from paper and plastic to cardboard and aluminum.

“I’m thankful for the community for backing us for so many years,” Seth said previously. “I think it really gave me a great start to my teenage years and to my college. I know how to manage my money; I know how to talk with customers.”

Sydney previously added, “You have to work for things … it’s taught me a lot on that. Owasso doesn’t have a recycling service, and actually a lot of people want to recycle, so it’s really nice to give back to the community.”

More information can be found at owassorecycling.com.