A community bank has agreed to invest $1.15 million in a settlement agreement with the U.S. Justice Department on allegations of lending discrimination in historically Black neighborhoods.

American Bank of Oklahoma was accused by the Justice Department of lending discrimination by redlining in Tulsa. The affected area included historically Black neighborhoods that were the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Federal prosecutors also alleged bank emails by employees, including executives and loan officers, contained racial slurs and racist content.

The bank will invest at least $950,000 in a loan subsidy fund for residents of majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in the Tulsa area. A Justice Department news release states $100,000 will fund advertising, outreach, and consumer education, with another $100,000 for development of community partnerships to provide services that increase access to residential mortgage credit.

"ABOK denies the allegations but has agreed to resolve the matter to avoid the cost and distraction of protracted litigation," the bank said in a news release.

The bank has branches in Collinsville, Disney, Muskogee, Ramona and Skiatook.

"The complaint ... alleges that, from 2017 through at least 2021, American Bank of Oklahoma failed to provide mortgage lending services to majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in the Tulsa metropolitan area," the Justice Department said.

"Specifically, the department alleges that all American Bank of Oklahoma’s branches and loan production offices were located in majority-white neighborhoods, that the bank designated a service area that excluded all majority-Black and Hispanic-census tracts in the metropolitan area, and that the bank failed to appropriately monitor and address fair lending risk.

"As a result, the bank’s loan officers did not serve the credit needs of Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in and around Tulsa, and the bank’s actions reinforced and perpetuated segregated housing patterns because of race, color, or national origin.

"The complaint also alleges that bank employees, including executives and loan officers, sent and received emails on their work email accounts containing racial slurs and racist content."

"As Oklahomans, we carry a profound sense of sorrow for the tragic events of the Tulsa Race Massacre over a century ago," the bank said in its release.

"It is with deep concern that we note the Justice Department's decision to reference this distressing historical event in its complaint against our bank, established a mere 25 years ago.

"ABOK stands as a small community bank, with $383 million in assets and constrained resources, endeavoring to maintain competitiveness within the City of Tulsa. Despite our limitations, we remain resolute in our commitment to expand lending initiatives and foster financial inclusivity for the residents of Tulsa."

The bank said it has been an active supporter of schools in its communities and is a proud sponsor of financial education courses for students in north Tulsa public schools.

"We are excited about the opportunity to apply our community banking model in north and northeast Tulsa and look forward to expanding ways we can help members of the communities with their banking and lending needs," said ABOK Chairman and CEO Joe Landon.

“Providing equal access to credit is essential in every community, but the painful history of Tulsa makes this agreement particularly poignant because the redlined areas include historically Black neighborhoods that have endured the legacy of racial violence and the continuing effects of segregation and discrimination,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“This agreement will help expand investment in Black communities and communities of color in Tulsa and increase opportunities for homeownership and financial stability. Remedial provisions in the agreement will open opportunities for building generational wealth while focusing on neighborhoods that bear the scars of the Tulsa Race Massacre."