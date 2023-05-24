All Dry Services cut a ribbon with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, May 23.

The national franchise, based out of Tequesta, Florida, offers professional restoration and cleanup services for homes and businesses across the country.

Paul Siekel, president of the company’s Tulsa market, wanted to bring All Dry’s services to his hometown region and kicked off operations in Green Country in February 2022.

“It was a good opportunity to do an interesting job where I get to help people and I’m out in the community, and (it) just looked like a good business,” Seikel said.

All Dry specializes in restoration for fire, smoke, flood and storm damage. It also provides sewage cleanup, odor removal, mold cleanup and inspection, leak detection, trauma and crime scene cleanup and biohazard removal.

Lead technician Jimmy Bombard added: “The servant’s heart, that’s what we have. We take care of a lot of people. We go above and beyond in helping people.”

Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary congratulated Seikel and Bombard during Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We’re excited about your business and about you becoming a part of our chamber and our community,” Feary said.

For more information about All Dry Services, call 918-999-0379 or visit myalldry.com.