Alexa Beemer was recognized for going above and beyond in serving her community.

Beemer, who works as the City of Owasso’s planning manager, was named the Employee of the Quarter during a special presentation at City Council on Tuesday.

Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr honored Beemer in front of her friends and family, and presented her with a plaque and gift card to honor her efforts.

“Alexa has always performed at a very high level,” Lehr said. “Her positivity and work ethic have made a difference for the City of Owasso since day one.”

She was hired as a city planner in May 2020 and was recently promoted to her current role, where she oversees all aspects of city planning to include each phase of the development process, as well long-range planning for the community.

Beemer has played an integral role with City of Owasso by updating its comprehensive plan and volunteering to serve on the Employee Association board, which has helped bring employees together through various events.

“Alexa is a gifted communicator with the ability to create an atmosphere of collaboration that is mutually beneficial to developers, builders, citizens and city boards and commissions when working with others with different opinions,” Lehr said.

“She brings a different perspective to planning and looks at issues from multiple angles to help make Owasso welcome to all citizens.”

Every year, the City of Owasso recognizes four of its staff members as top employees. In December, one of these individuals, including Beemer, will be named the Employee of the Year and presented with the prestigious Eagle Award.