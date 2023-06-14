A proud display of patriotism graced a 50-acre tract of land in Owasso this week.

The Captain Peter Ankeny Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution unfurled and raised an American flag at A New Leaf’s new ‘agrihood,’ the Village, on Wednesday.

Staff from both organizations gathered at the large property, located off of 86th Street and Memorial Drive, to witness the spectacle in honor of Flag Day.

Some Village clients also looked on as the flag was raised above the main office at the facility, devoted to helping improve the lives of adults with developmental disabilities and autism.

“I hope they (A New Leaf clients) feel the emotion that I do, that we do, in the sense that they belong in America, and that it unites us,” Jo Ratliff, DAR chapter regent, said of the flag-raising ceremony.

Chief Development Officer Maranda Figueroa echoed Ratliff’s sentiments, adding that she as excited to salute the new flag at the Owasso campus.

“It’s just another representation of the civil rights that our clients have,” Figueroa said, “and so we appreciate the Daughters of the American Revolution coming out and having that co-partnership to provide a visual symbol of their freedoms.”

Wednesday’s event came a few months after A New Leaf clients traveled to the Oklahoma State Capitol to advocate for disability rights.

The day — themed as “disABILITY Counts” — gave participants an opportunity to raise awareness and leverage conversations with local representatives about the support and rights of Oklahomans with developmental disabilities.

The Village, located at 8535 N. Memorial Dr., is a 50-acre, $20 million community built as an extension of A New Leaf’s Broken Arrow headquarters, where staff is devoted to helping improve the lives of its clients.

More information can be found at anewleaf.org.

Photos: See images of A New Leaf's new 'agrihood,' The Village, in Owasso