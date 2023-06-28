A New Leaf will shut down two of its four pop-up garden shop locations for the summer this week.

The nonprofit provides its clients — adults with developmental disabilities and autism — with critical life skills and job training through horticultural therapy, as well as community-based vocational placement and residential services.

It will close both its locations in south Tulsa and Jenks, which have been open since mid-April, but will reopen them for the fall season later this year. Its retail centers in Owasso and Broken Arrow will continue to be open year-round.

“When you shop at our Garden Centers or the pop-up stores, you are supporting A New Leaf clients so they can earn a wage and work with purpose,” A New Leaf CEO Mary Ogle said in a news release.

“Our clients lovingly care for all of the plants, but they also will help you shop and load them in your car.”

Store hours are: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, 12-6 p.m. More information can be found at anewleaf.org.