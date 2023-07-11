A New Leaf recently announced that it has issued its hourly staff an additional wage increase of $1 per hour.

The increase is in addition to the pay increase of $2 per hour they received last summer.

The direct support professionals at A New Leaf provide life skills and job training to those with developmental disabilities to help them live independently and have individual choice.

Likewise, the company’s residential care staff help clients with independent living skills like transportation, meal prepping, medication management and more.

Lastly, A New Leaf job coaches help clients be successful at work so that they can earn a wage.

“The hard work of direct support professionals sometimes goes unseen as they quietly work alongside people with developmental disabilities to help them be successful,” A New Leaf CEO Mary Ogle said in a news release.

“They are making a difference in the lives of people we serve every day. We know that they are caring for our most vulnerable folks and are not getting paid a living wage. Now is the time for that to change.”