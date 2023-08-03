A New Leaf recently announced that several of their clients have started jobs at new partner businesses and organizations in the community.

These new workforce development sites offer a supportive environment where individuals with developmental disabilities and/or autism can develop essential life skills and enhance their self-sufficiency.

Dwayne Boyd — a client who lives at A New Leaf’s newly developed Owasso ‘agrihood,’ The Village, for example — started working on a crew at the Tulsa Parks and Recreation Department.

“Dwayne says he loves going to the parks and helping make them beautiful,” Lindsey Stewart, manager of Philanthropic Resources at A New Leaf told the Owasso Reporter.

“Dwayne helps with multiple crews in the workforce development at A New Leaf. He can really do it all. He loves being out in the community and talking to people.”

Other clients with A New Leaf housed outside of Owasso have also started jobs at both Akin’s Natural Foods and Party Pro Rentals. Employees like Boyd are now able to gain valuable job training and employment opportunities through these positions.

“We are extremely proud of our clients for starting their new jobs at these incredible businesses,” A New Leaf CEO Mary Ogle said in a news release.

“These opportunities not only provide them with valuable skills and experience, but also enable them to become active members of the community.”

More information can be found at anewleaf.org.