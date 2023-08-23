The Owasso Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for 918 Family Wellness on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The new medical clinic, located at 8430 N. 123rd E. Ave., opened in July and offers in-office lab draws and infusions as well as weight loss services and primary care for newborns to adults.

“My biggest thing is putting ‘care’ back in ‘health care,’” owner Andrea Allen, APRN, FNP-C said. “We’re able to do medications or injections to fit your needs. A lot of different things all in one little office, but we’re here to help.”

Allen and her team provide IV boosters for dehydration, athletic performance, migraines, chronic pain and inflammation, fatigue and vitamin deficiencies. They also offers injections such as Semaglutide NAD+, Semaglutide+B12, Tirzepatide+B12, Lipoden Skinny Shot, B12, Myer's Cocktail, Dexamethasone, Kenalog and Methylprednisolone.

Additionally, the staff provides individualized comprehensive metabolic programs to assist with weight loss through medication, nutrition and fitness education. They also manage chronic disease, diagnose and treat common illnesses, offer sports physicals and provide referrals to specialists.

“This is our sixth week. We’ve seen over 140 patients come through the door so far,” Allen said. “We love the Owasso Rams, the community. Our roots are here, that’s why I chose Owasso … It’s home for us.”

Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary added: “Health care is our largest target industry in Owasso, so thank you for contributing to that. You will be very well supported. We’re very excited that you are here.”

Allen, who began her career in 2006 as a nursing assistant working in various hospital settings, oversees a nurse and an office manager at the new clinic.

918 Family Wellness is open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 918-401-4770 or visit 918familywellness.com.