Donna Shepard, of Broken Arrow, was named the recipient of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

“Oh my goodness, I cannot believe it,” Shepard told St. Jude staff after her name was selected in St. Jude’s drawing on Sunday. “This is my first year to purchase a ticket.”

Every year, the hospital offers locals a chance to win a luxury home in Owasso’s Stone Canyon neighborhood by purchasing a $100 ticket, which goes toward funding children’s cancer treatment.

The one-story home, named the “Sequoyah,” sits at 3,000 square feet, complete with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms at an estimated price tag of $620,000.

St. Jude partnered with Shaw Homes for the fourth time to carry out the project, the proceeds of which will allow certain families faced with a medical crisis to forgo payments for treatment, travel, housing and food.

St. Jude’s Tulsa-area Dream Home Giveaway has raised over $16 million since its inception in 2007. For more information, visit dreamhome.org/tulsa.