Holland Hall at Lincoln Christian
All six pickers chose Lincoln
Sapulpa at Sand Springs
Wagoner County American-Tribune's John Ferguson: Sand Springs
Tulsa World's Bill Haisten: Sapulpa
Tulsa World's Barry Lewis: Sand Springs
Tulsa World's Juwan Lee: Sapulpa
Tulsa World's Patrick Prince: Sand Springs
Fox 23's Nathan Thompson: Sand Springs
Victory at Cascia Hall
John Ferguson: Cascia
Bill Haisten: Victory
People are also reading…
Barry Lewis: Victory
Juwan Lee: Victory
Patrick Prince: Victory
Nathan Thompson: Cascia
McLain at Central
John Ferguson: McLain
Bill Haisten: Central
Barry Lewis: Central
Juwan Lee: McLain
Patrick Prince: Central
Nathan Thompson: Central
Coweta at Carl Albert
All six pickers chose Carl Albert
Edmond Santa Fe at Jenks
All six pickers chose Jenks
Bentonville at Broken Arrow
John Ferguson: Bentonville
Bill Haisten: Broken Arrow
Barry Lewis: Broken Arrow
Juwan Lee: Bentonville
Patrick Prince: Bentonville
Nathan Thompson: Bentonville
Bentonville West at Booker T. Washington
John Ferguson: Bentonville West
Bill Haisten: BTW
Barry Lewis: BTW
Juwan Lee: BTW
Patrick Prince: Bentonville West
Nathan Thompson: Bentonville West
Enid at Muskogee
All six pickers chose Muskogee
Kellyville at Hominy
All six pickers chose Hominy
Kiefer at NOAH
John Ferguson: Kiefer
Bill Haisten: NOAH
Barry Lewis: NOAH
Juwan Lee: NOAH
Patrick Prince: Kiefer
Nathan Thompson: Kiefer
East Central at Checotah
All six pickers chose Checotah
Bishop Kelley at Poteau
John Ferguson: Kelley
Bill Haisten: Kelley
Barry Lewis: Kelley
Juwan Lee: Kelley
Patrick Prince: Poteau
Nathan Thompson: Kelley
Stillwater at Greenwood
John Ferguson: Greenwood
Bill Haisten: Greenwood
Barry Lewis: Stillwater
Juwan Lee: Stillwater
Patrick Prince: Stillwater
Nathan Thompson: Greenwood
Pawhuska at Caney Valley
All six pickers chose Pawhuska