Column: Don't break Oklahoma's Promise by adding financial penalties

Students must meet a wide range of requirements to become eligible for Oklahoma’s Promise and once accepted, must maintain good academic standing and make satisfactory academic progress toward their degree to maintain eligibility.

But under SB 639, which has passed the Oklahoma Senate and now awaits action by the House, any student who fails to earn a degree within six years of entering college would be forced to repay the full amount of the scholarship to the post-secondary institution in which the student was enrolled.

This clawback proposal would fundamentally transform Oklahoma’s Promise. Many high school students from low- and moderate-income students will surely choose not to sign up for the program in the first place if they know that completing their degree will be a high-stakes gamble with a huge penalty assessed for failure.

If students from modest circumstances start college and then decide they must withdraw — due to family circumstances, health challenges or just because college turns out not to be right for them — should they be burdened with thousands of dollars in repayment obligations?