Claremore Public Schools will delay the start of classes by one week, the district announced Wednesday.
Superintendent Bryan Frazier made the recommendation of an Aug. 27 start date during a special meeting of the Claremore Public School Board of Education and was met with unanimous approval.
“The three days originally scheduled for (professional development) are simply not sufficient to prepare for all the changes we will be implementing in the school year,” Frazier said in a news release. “Our goal is to make sure our staff and our families have the tools, resources, and knowledge to participate in high quality, rigorous education in any situation.”
Virtual instruction will also begin Aug. 27.
To accommodate for the new start date, students will have school Friday, Sept. 4, before Labor Day weekend, and school will now be in session on the two professional development days originally scheduled for Sept. 29 and Feb. 26, 2021, the release states.
The school year will end for students on May 27, 2021.
“We need everyone to do their part to keep the numbers down, wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and use hand sanitizer. Please stay safe so we can start school,” Frazier said.