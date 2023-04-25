OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill about teaching the civil rights movement on Tuesday drew the ire of two black senators.

The measure, House Bill 1397, passed by a vote of 35-9, with Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa, joining Democrats in voting against the measure. The measure now goes to Gov. Kevin Stitt for consideration.

Senate author Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, said the measure would direct the Oklahoma State Department of Education to develop or make available a curriculum that reflects upon the civil rights movement between 1954 and 1968 and includes the principles Martin Luther King Jr. taught concerning nonviolence, bigotry and Jim Crow laws.

Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, said he was disappointed that Bergstrom hadn’t consulted him — a Black colleague — concerning the bill, which he called narrow in scope.

Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, said the legislation could do some good but that King would not have voted for it.

Young said the civil rights movement was about so much more than the period between 1954 and 1968.

The 13th Amendment, adopted in 1865, abolished slavery in the United States. The 14th Amendment, adopted in 1868, granted citizenship and civil and legal rights to African Americans, including emancipated slaves.

Young said the country was built on stolen land and that its economic system was built “on the backs of stolen people.”

“Telling a portion of that story is not going to be very helpful,” Young said.

But Bergstrom said the bill would not prevent teaching about the history of slavery.

Other critics said the measure goes against House Bill 1775, a law passed in 2021 that prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another and that anyone, by virtue of race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said HB 1775 prohibits making students feel uncomfortable about race. She questioned how teachers can provide accurate information about the 1954-1968 era and comply with House Bill 1775.

Bergstrom said HB 1397 is not in violation of HB 1775.

But Hicks said the bill takes a snapshot of events and whitewashes them.

She noted that two members of color in the chamber have risen in opposition to the measure.

“If that is not telling, I don’t know what is,” Hicks said.

Bergstrom said the bill doesn't limit what can be taught, but he said that era is so important in national and state history that it should have its own curriculum.

“We need to focus on the fact that Dr. King led the fight in a peaceful and respectful manner, things we desperately need in our society today and could benefit students,” Bergstrom said.

