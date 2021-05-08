City experiencing difficulties due to ransomware attack

The city of Tulsa's information and security teams are working to address technical difficulties as a result of an apparent ransomware attack.

In a statement released by the city on Saturday, no private resident information was compromised, though individuals will experience delays in network services.

"The City’s information technology and security teams are working with a security adviser and have shut down many internal systems out of an abundance of caution," the statement said.

City officials explained that it has redundancies in place to manage any disruptions while the network is down, and that work will continue throughout the weekend to ensure all systems are operating before being brought back online next week.