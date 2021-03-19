Christian Ministers Alliance seeking donations for Easter giveaway

The Christian Ministers Alliance is seeking donations for an Easter giveaway event
The event will be March 30 at 6 p.m. at Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church, 2001 W. Newton St. for families with 60 Tulsa schools, eight Union schools and six Bixby schools, as well as low-income families.
The Christian Ministers Alliance is seeking food donations, which can be donated by calling 918-951-7407, the Rev. W.R. Casey said. Checks can also be sent payable to C.M.A. Inc. at P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK, 74101.
They are in need of turkeys, hams, green beans, corn, sweet potatoes, potatoes, cereal, milk, bread, dinner rolls, whole chickens, hamburger meat and bacon.
Jacob Factor
Breaking News Reporter
A lifelong Tulsa resident, I have worked around Oklahoma covering sports and news. I joined the Tulsa World in 2021 to cover breaking news.
