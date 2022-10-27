Child care staff may apply for $1,000 employment incentive through human services grants

Oklahoma licensed child-care professionals may receive a $1,000 bonus after accepting a position or continuing to work at a licensed child-care program if they apply for a state grant, officials said.

As a part of its “Care for Kids” campaign, the state Department of Human Services is offering more than 13,000 child-care staff a $1,000 retention and employment incentive.

“Child care professionals are extensions of a child’s family, pouring love and instilling values and a passion for learning into the little ones they serve every day,” said Brittany Lee, Oklahoma Human Services Child Care Services director.

“We are so grateful for the dedication and hearts of our early childhood teachers and are overjoyed to be able to offer this additional financial support as they work so hard in their classrooms.”

DHS is working with the University of Oklahoma’s Center for Early Childhood Professional Development to process and issue grant payments to child-care professionals.

The agencies expect the first cycle of retention and incentive payments to be processed and distributed by the end of November.

The agencies have processed 1,500 applications per week, and soon expect to see application processing jump to more than 2,500 per week.

For more information on the Care for Kids campaign or the $1,000 employment incentive, go to CareforKidsOK.com.



