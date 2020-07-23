OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s chief of staff, Michael Junk, is leaving, adding to the list of key players in his office who have departed.
Asked by the Tulsa World on July 17 if Junk was leaving, Stitt’s chief of communications, Charlie Hannema, said: “Senior staff members are constantly rumored to be leaving political offices. Michael Junk and the rest of Governor Stitt’s team are fully engaged in supporting the governor.”
Junk last week did not respond to a phone call seeking comment.
"We have a gig lined up in Tulsa," Junk said on Thursday. "That's been the first priority. It's not because of anything good or bad in the governor's office."
Junk would not disclose his new job. He said he is not going to work for another elected official and is looking forward to spending time with his kids.
He has been commuting from Tulsa.
Deputy Chief of Staff Zachary Lee will take over as interim upon Junk’s departure. The search or a permanent replacement is ongoing, according to Stitt’s office.
On Nov. 27, Stitt announced Junk, then deputy mayor for the city of Tulsa, would be his chief of staff.
Prior to that post, Junk served as campaign manager for G.T. Bynum for Tulsa mayor. He has worked for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and the late U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn.
Last month, two of Stitt’s Cabinet secretaries, Jerome Loughridge and Dr. Kayse Shrum, announced they were stepping down to return to full-time jobs. Loughridge served as secretary of health and mental health. Shrum served as secretary of science and innovation.
In December, Stitt’s Secretary of Native American Affairs Lisa Billy said she was resigning, accusing Stitt of being committed to an unnecessary conflict with the state’s tribal governments.
Donelle Harder, a Stitt adviser and spokeswoman who served as his campaign manager, also earlier left the office.
World staff writer Randy Krehbiel contributed to this story.