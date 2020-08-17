PICHER — Based on information from the only still-living suspect, authorities will be excavating an abandoned root cellar in the Tar Creek area of Ottawa County on Tuesday, searching for the remains of two Craig County teenagers who have been missing for 20 years and are presumed dead.
Ronnie Busick, 68,
to a reduced charge of accessory to murder in the Dec. 30, 1999, deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman, their daughter, Ashley Freeman, and her friend Lauria Bible. Both girls were 16. pleaded guilty last month
He was sentenced to 15 years, to serve 10 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody and five years on supervised release.
His formal sentencing is set for Aug. 31, and his sentence is to be slashed in half if Busick provides information leading to the recovery of the girls’ remains.
District Attorney Matt Ballard and prosecutor Isaac Shields said after the July 15 hearing at which Busick pleaded guilty that he already has provided some information and that there may be a provision for him to lead investigators to a location.
Investigators believe that Warren Phillip Welch II, David Pennington and Busick shot Danny and Kathy Freeman and kidnapped the girls on Dec. 30, 1999, and set the Freemans’ mobile home in Welch on fire.
The teens were taken to a mobile home in Picher, where they were bound, tortured, raped and killed, investigators believe.
Welch and Pennington have since died.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Agent Tammy Ferrari and District 12 District Attorney’s investigator Gary Stansill have been analyzing and researching possible search locations for the girls’ remains.
Lauria’s family continues to plead for people who have information but still haven’t shared it to come forward.
Gallery: A timeline of the 1999 case of missing Welch girls Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible
Dec. 29, 1999
Ashley Freeman (left) and Lauria Bible, both 16, celebrate Ashley’s birthday with friends, her mother, Kathy Freeman, and Ashley’s boyfriend at a Vinita pizza restaurant. The teen girls planned to spend the night at the Freeman farm to celebrate, but at the last moment, Lauria Bible is the only friend to spend the night. (Courtesy photo)
Dec. 30, 1999
Sometime between midnight and 6 a.m., Danny and Kathy Freeman are shot and their mobile home is set on fire. The girls aren’t found. Bible's car was still parked out front, but searchers could find no trace of their whereabouts. (Courtesy image)
Dec. 31, 1999
Danny Freeman's remains are found by Lorene and Jay Bible in the mobile home. Law enforcement had to be called back out to the scene to investigate.
Dec. 31, 1999
Kathy Freeman is found dead in a burned-out mobile home where the Freemans lived. Her husband, Danny, and daughter, Ashley, and Ashley's best friend Lauria are missing.
January 2000
Prompted by separate tips, searches of Grand Lake, a mine shaft near Picher, and a water-filled quarry near Chelsea for the girls’ bodies yield no signs of the girls. Also, the case quickly garners national attention, with the case of the missing teen girls even being featured on “America’s Most Wanted.”
January 2000
The case of the missing Welch girls is featured on “America's Most Wanted.” (MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file photo)
March 15, 2000
Lorene Bible, mother of Lauria, holds a sign asking for her return in front of her house. (MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file photo)
Jan. 1, 2001
One year after their disappearance, a memorial service is held for Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible.
June 14, 2001
Authorities search the Wyandotte home of a man named Paul Glover based on information from a jailhouse snitch. OSBI removes a patch of blood-stained carpet, however, testing reveals it’s not related to the missing teens. A few weeks later in July, authorities also search near Twin Bridges State Park in Ottawa County, with no success.
July 26, 2001
The search for the missing girls in Ottawa County near Twin Bridges State Park proved unsuccessful. Jay Bible, father of Lauria, is pictured here talking with a deputy sheriff after the search. (Tulsa World file photo)
July 26, 2001
Cadaver-sniffing dogs were used to search for the girls in a remote area southeast of Miami. Lorene Bible, mother of Lauria, is pictured here waiting at dawn for the search to begin at Twin Bridges State Park. (Tulsa World file photo)
Jan. 24, 2003
Authorities search a field in Wyandotte after bones were discovered. It was later ruled the discovery was horse bones.
(Google Maps image)
2009
Then-Craig County sheriff Jimmie Sooter is pictured in his office in January 2001. After private investigator Joe Dugan died in 2009, his family reportedly attempted to turn over his investigative files to the sheriff's office, which turned them down, an affidavit states. The family destroyed the files. (Tulsa World file photo)
2010
Ashley Freeman declared legally dead by her family, per court records. (Photo courtesy of the The Mobile County Sheriff's Department)
May 2011
Case featured on "Vanished with Beth Holloway" series on Lifetime network. (Screengrab via
mylifetime.com)
January 2013
Case featured in "Out of the Ashes" TV special on Investigation Discovery. (Screengrab via
investigationdiscovery.com)
December 2017
Craig County authorities announce the discovery earlier that year of a long-lost set of investigation files related to the case that they described as "extremely valuable." The files were discovered after Heath Winfrey was sworn in as the new sheriff in early 2017.
(Photo by GARY CROW/For the Tulsa World)
April 2018
Craig County district attorney holds a news conference to reveal "a recent and significant development" in the investigation. (Photo by GARY CROW/For the Tulsa World)
April 23, 2018
Craig County district attorney Matt Ballard’s investigator, Gary Stansill, files a . 29-page affidavit
April 23, 2018
“They’ve (the Freeman and Bible families) learned these young ladies’ final days were certainly horrific, and today’s announcement no doubt comes as little solace to their grief,” said Craig County district attorney Matt Ballard (pictured), who did not take questions during the news conference. (Photo by GARY CROW/For the Tulsa World)
Click here to read more about the investigation.
April 23, 2018
Ronnie Busick (left), 66, of Wichita, Kansas, is arrested and charged in the 1999 deaths of the girls and Kathy and Danny Freeman. Two other suspects — Phil Welch (middle), 61, and David Pennington, 56 — are also implicated, but Welch, described as the “mastermind” behind the killings, died in 2007 and Pennington in 2015.
June 2019
A new documentary series on the disappearance of two Welch girls, "Hell in the Heartland," debuts.
The HLN network four-part series will explore the murders of Kathy and Danny Freeman and the case of their missing daughter Ashley and her best friend Lauria Bible.
Lorene Bible, Lauria's mother, attended a preview of the series in New York earlier in May and told the Joplin Globe that outrage was the most prominent public reaction.
Click here to read more.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
June 14, 2019
Quadruple murder suspect Ronnie Busick was offered “immunity and reward money” in change for information on an almost two-decade-old case involving the disappearance of two Craig County teenage girls, according to a court document.
The problem is his attorneys claim Busick can’t remember anything about the slayings of Danny and Kathy Freeman and the disappearance of their 16-year-old daughter, Ashley, and her best friend, Lauria Bible.
Click here to read more.
Photo by SHEILA STOGSDILL/For the Tulsa World
July 29, 2019
The area surrounding a former mobile home site where authorities believe Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman were kept the last week of their lives will be the subject of a search by investigators and the Tulsa police dive team.
The search will be centered on the former residence of Warren Phillip Welch II in the abandoned town of Picher.
Welch is implicated by prosecutors, along with David Pennington and Ronnie Busick, in the fatal shootings of Danny and Kathy Freeman and the burning of their mobile home on Dec. 30, 1999.
Click here to read more.
Photo by SHEILA STOGSDILL/For the Tulsa World
July 30, 2019
Ground-penetrating radar and the Tulsa Police Department’s dive team were brought in to assist in an in-depth examination of the last location that authorities believe 16-year-olds Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible were seen alive.
“This is the first time that we’ve had this,” said Bible’s mother, Lorene Bible. “That’s technology we didn’t have before.”
Click here to read more.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
July 31, 2019
The latest search of a football-field-size mining pond failed to recover the remains of two teenage girls who have been missing since 1999.
“The results were negative,” Tammy Ferrari, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation special agent, said at the conclusion of two days of searching in the Picher area. “But it’s not going to stop our efforts in continuing to try and recover the girls.”
Click here to read more.
Photo by GARY CROW/for the Tulsa World
Nov. 19, 2019
A jury trial to determine competency is set for Dec. 13 for quadruple-murder suspect Ronnie Dean Busick in connection with the presumed deaths of two Craig County teens missing for almost two decades.
Using a cane, Busick appeared in Craig County District Court before Special Judge Jacqueline Stout in connection with the slayings of Danny and Kathy Freeman and the kidnapping and presumed deaths of their daughter, Ashley Freeman, and her friend, Lauria Bible.
Click here to read more.
Photo by GARY CROW/For the Tulsa World
Nov. 23, 2019
A mine shaft in the Tar Creek area of northern Ottawa County where a witness reported to authorities he saw two deceased murder suspects leave will be looked at by authorities to determine whether a camera can be lowered into the shaft.
“This is not a search for the Welch girls,” said Gary Stansill, District 12 District Attorney’s Office investigator, referring to Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, the two missing 16-year-old Craig County best friends who disappeared almost two decades ago.
Click here to read more.
Photo by GARY CROW/For the Tulsa World
Nov. 26, 2019
A camera outfitted with lights was lowered 175 feet down an old mine shaft by members of the Tulsa Dive Team as part of an ongoing investigation into the disappearance and presumed deaths of two missing 16-year-old Welch girls — Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible — 20 years ago.
The abandoned mine shaft is in the Tar Creek area of northern Ottawa County.
“It’s the same mine shaft where a witness reported to authorities he saw three men,” said Gary Stansill, investigator for the District 12 District Attorney’s Office.
Click here to read more.
Photo by GARY CROW/For the Tulsa World
Dec. 13, 2019
Quadruple-murder suspect Ronnie Busick “could walk away looking like a hero” if he would tell authorities what happened the night when Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman disappeared, his attorney said at his competency hearing.
The trouble is, he doesn’t remember, said Gretchen Mosley, the attorney.
A jury of three men and three women, along with two alternates, was chosen to decide whether Busick is competent to stand trial in the slayings of Danny and Kathy Freemen and the kidnapping and presumed deaths of their daughter, Ashley, and her best friend, Lauria Bible.
Click here to read more.
Photo provided by Harvey County Kansas Sheriff's Office
Dec. 18, 2019
Quadruple murder suspect Ronnie Busick was found competent to stand trial in the killings of a Craig County couple and the disappearance and presumed deaths of their teenage daughter and her best friend two decades ago.
The three-man, three-woman jury deliberated for 45 minutes before coming back with the verdict.
Busick, who was dressed in street clothes throughout the two-day trial, showed no emotion as the verdict was read.
Click here to read more.
Photo by GARY CROW/For the Tulsa World
Special report: Missing Welch girls investigation
Part I: Two girls went missing from Welch almost two decades ago. Why did it take so long for law enforcement to name their killers when there were so many clues early on?
From the car insurance card found at the crime scene, to the car’s owner and the car itself, to the name of the man who’s now believed to be the mastermind behind the killings of Danny and Kathy Freeman, and the kidnapping, rape and likely deaths of Ashley Freeman and her best friend Lauria Bible.
But why? And how?
Click here to read all of Part I
Photo provided by CKOAM-TV, Joplin
Part II: Who are the three men accused in the case of the missing Welch girls? Hear from those who knew them
Details that have emerged about the three suspects in the killings of Danny and Kathy Freeman and disappearance of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible are as bewildering as they are damning. The alleged mastermind even claimed to be an ordained minister. Who were they really?
Click here to read all of Part II
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Part III: In first in-depth interview, cold-case investigators explain why they haven't given up on finding two missing Welch girls
While the duo has made the only arrest they say they will likely ever make in the kidnapping and deaths of 16-year-olds Ashley Freeman and Bible and slayings of Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy, they want the public to know one thing: Their investigation is more active than ever.
Click here to read all of Part III
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
September 2018: Inside the Welch Girls Investigation