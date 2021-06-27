Celebration of Pride propelled renewed enthusiasm and commitment to broader community support

“It’s really incredible, it’s fascinating,” said Miles McAnally, a first-time pride attendee. “I’ve been in the (LGBTQ+) community for six years, and this just shows that our city and country are ... places that support this, instead of just being boring, average places. Why not make who you are exciting, you know?”

The festival also attracted LGBTQ+ community members from outside Tulsa — and even Oklahoma. Jeyree Chamberlain, a resident of Frontenac, Kansas, said she and her parents made the 115-mile drive and rented a hotel room to enjoy the weekend.

Chamberlain, who was also attending her first pride festival, said seeing the support for LGBTQ+ people in Tulsa was particularly important for her after living in a town she described as less open.

“It’s not really (supportive) at all ... everyone in our town is kind of still in the closet still, because it’s kind of scary to be out in Kansas,” Chamberlain said. “But it’s been so great to see all different kinds of people — white people, Hispanic people, Black people, people of different sexualities — everyone just being different and accepted, and I like that.”