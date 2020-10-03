Carmelo Anthony said he 'really enjoyed' his stint with Oklahoma City Thunder

In the 2017-18 NBA season, Carmelo Anthony joined Paul George and Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City on what many thought would be a championship-contending team.

Anthony joined JJ Redick’s podcast, The Old Man and the Three, to talk about his time with Oklahoma City among other things.

“For me personally, I actually really enjoyed my time at OKC. That team, I enjoyed it. Being around those guys, I enjoyed it. Granted, we didn’t do what we were supposed to do. The goal was to win with that team. We didn’t do it. We underachieved.”

Anthony says that he enjoyed his time with the Thunder and all of his teammates at the time. He admits they underachieved and the first round exit wasn't something they expected. Anthony would go on to talk more about the situation and how him and his other two superstar teammates would have liked to run it back and give it one more shot with Anthony on the roster.