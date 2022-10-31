Caring Vans to provide COVID, flu vaccines during public clinics

Oklahoma Caring Vans will help fight the flu with free vaccines for children throughout November at different Tulsa metro locations.

The Caring Van Program provides immunizations and other preventative services at no charge to children, ages six weeks through 18 years, who are uninsured, Medicaid eligible or American Indian.

The influenza vaccine is available for children 6 months to 18 years old. COVID vaccines are available for adults and children.

The Caring Vans provides all immunizations required by Oklahoma law for enrollment in school or child care.

Public clinics include:

Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., The Oasis Fresh Market, 1725 N. Peoria Ave.

Nov. 9, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2515 E. First St.

Nov. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Plaza Santa Cecilia, 2160 S. Garnett Road.

Immunizations are given on a first-come, first-served basis. For each child immunized, a parent or guardian must provide current shot records and complete paperwork.

The program’s nine mobile units have been traveling throughout the state and are expected to provide nearly 9,000 flu vaccinations to Oklahoma children.

A full schedule of clinics can be found at oklahomacaringfoundation.org, or on Facebook at facebook.com/oklahomacaringfoundation.