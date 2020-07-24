OKLAHOMA CITY — A water leak at the Capitol has caused an estimated $1.2 million in damage, according to Trait Thompson, capitol project manager.
The leak occurred the evening of June 1 and was discovered the following morning, Thompson said.
The leak was from a valve to an HVAC unit on the sixth floor. The water traveled to the ground floor, Thompson said.
The Capitol is currently undergoing a $245 million renovation and restoration project that started in 2015.
The project involves the outside of the facility and inside, which suffers from structural, electrical and plumbing problems.
Both chambers are currently undergoing renovations.
The leak damaged offices, the Oklahoma Supreme Court courtroom on the second floor and the House lounge on the fourth floor, Thompson said.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court had recently been renovated while the House lounge was slated to be renovated, Thompson said.
Thompson said the courtroom sustained the most damage. The courtroom has historic ornamental plaster, Thompson said.
It appears that the water leak did not damage the integrity of the courtroom’s ceiling, Thompson said. The wood benches in the courtroom did sustain damage and will have to be repaired, Thompson said.
Thompson said the contractor’s insurance is expected to pay the costs for the repairs.
On June 2 “construction crews identified a malfunctioning control valve located on the sixth floor of the West Wing of the Capitol, which caused a leak and damaged nearby interior finishes,” according to a statement from Manhattan Construction Co. “The repairs will be funded in full by the construction team’s insurance and (the) construction schedule will not be impacted.”
The construction companies have been in contact with the manufacturer to investigate the valve failure, Thompson said.
He said that depending on the answer, it could affect other HVAC units.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, had recently moved into her new office on the sixth floor from the fourth floor when the leak occurred.
She said she had taken a lot of her items to her Norman home and had not fully moved into the new office.
“I don’t have an office at the Capitol right now,” she said.
Meanwhile, Thompson said the cost of cleaning up graffiti on the south of the building in four stone locations will cost about $27,000. The graffiti was left during a rally on May 31, Thompson said.
The historic, steel pocket doors on the south side of the facility had to be completely repainted after graffiti was left on them.
The $27,000 figure does not include the cost for cleaning up graffiti left on the plaza pavers on the south side, he said.
