Candidates to be asked to sign anti-corruption pledge by Clean Up Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A recently formed political action committee will be asking candidates for office to sign what they are calling an anti-corruption pledge.

Clean Up Oklahoma on April 1 filed its statement of organization with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

It will be asking candidates who file for statewide, legislative and other offices to sign the pledge.

“The amount of corruption that has been occurring really in the last four or five years is just disgusting,” said Cindy Alexander, a 63-year-old retired veterinarian from Stillwater. “The use of taxpayer dollars to line the pockets of our elected officials who give more money to political donors is reprehensible. I am just fed up.”

Alexander, who chairs the political action committee, is a Republican who recently switched from Democrat.

“I really don’t think party is an issue in this effort,” Alexander said.

She said one of the most foremost incidents of corruption is the lack of criminal action stemming from the audit of Epic, a charter school whose founders are accused of the inappropriate use of millions in state taxpayer dollars.

The group notes several other instances of corruption and questionable activity.

The pledge seeks to prevent politicians, staff, family members and their donors from cashing in at the taxpayer’s expense.

It supports a two-year ban on elected officials and their staff from lobbying once they leave government.

It seeks to require politicians to disclose their tax returns and any income generated that is state regulated or generated from a state contract.

If a public figure can take money through taxes and distribute it, “I think I have a right to know how you make your money,” Alexander said.

The pledge supports an independent redistricting commission.

It seeks to make the Oklahoma Legislature subject to the Oklahoma Open Records Act.

Supporters say Oklahoma is among a few states that do not make the Legislature subject to the Open Records Act.

It opposes efforts to make it more difficult for voters to put issues on the ballot or veto laws passed by the Legislature.

“The Legislature is trying to limit that right by making it harder to get state questions on the ballot and making it harder to pass once they are on the ballot,” Alexander said.

The pledge supports a recall process for elected officials.

The group plans to ask those filing for office to sign the pledge.

Filing for statewide, legislative, judicial and other offices is Wednesday through Friday at the Capitol.

“I am hoping we see some efficacy from this push,” said Erika Wright, 49, who does sales and marketing for her family’s construction business and supports the effort. “If a politician can’t sign an anti-corruption pledge, they have no business being in office, regardless.”

Wright, who is from Noble, is currently a registered Republican, but in the past has been a Democrat and independent.

“Anti-corruption is something all Oklahomans, regardless of politics, should be able to get behind,” she said.

A copy of the pledge can be found at: www.CleanUpOklahoma.org.

The group said it will disclose its donors.

