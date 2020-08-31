Bynum won 8 in 10 Tulsa precincts to capture second term but support waned north of 21st Street, voting data shows

To win the Tulsa mayoral primary outright Tuesday, G.T. Bynum had to get more votes than all the other seven candidates did combined in order to secure a second term without a runoff.

Bynum did that, winning nearly 52% of the total votes cast on Election Day.

In so doing, Bynum won nearly half of the city’s voting precincts by at least 50%. Overall, Bynum won 142 of 176 active city voting precincts by either a majority or plurality.

Bynum’s strongest support came from the midtown and south side areas of Tulsa.

Asked to comment on the mapped election results, Bynum offered the following statement:

“I think this map reflects that I have focused for four years on being a mayor for all Tulsans in all parts of the city,” Bynum said. “It also reflects that we were the only campaign that sought to reach all Tulsans in all parts of the city.

“Some have characterized this as a two-way race, but it wasn’t,” Bynum said. “There were eight of us on the ballot and all of us received votes. There were active campaigns to our left and our right.