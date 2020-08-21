Mayor G.T. Bynum offered more insight Thursday into a recent visit to Tulsa by the White House’s COVID-19 coordinator.
Bynum said he went into the meeting expecting to hear recommendations, and was surprised that none were offered.
“Really the closest she got was saying how important mask-wearing is,” the mayor said. “She said she’s not seen any state or city in the country that has put a mask ordinance in place that didn’t see a decline in cases within two weeks.”
“Beyond that,” he added, “she said it’s very important for local governments to be making decisions based on what they see on the ground, so that you’re maintaining credibility with your citizens.”
Bynum, who talked about the meeting Thursday during a city-county COVID update news conference, said he doesn’t know if a private meeting Gov. Kevin Stitt had beforehand with Birx included any specific recommendations.
“What they discussed I have no idea,” he said, adding that the two met for 30 to 45 minutes before meeting with other leaders.
Bynum said he appreciated the big-picture view that Birx was able to provide.
“I’ve been so focused for the last six months on Tulsa, Oklahoma. And so to have her talk about what she’s seeing around the country was very valuable. She’s probably the best positioned of anyone to know what’s going on.”
Unlike at other stops around the country, Birx did not make contact with the media while in Tulsa. Bynum said he found that “unusual.”
“It kind of put it on us at the meeting to do the best we could to deliver the message for her,” he said. “I wish she could have done it herself. But it wasn’t my meeting. So I attended and took the best notes I could.”
Tim Stanley 918-581-8385
tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @timstanleyTW