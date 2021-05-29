 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'But is this enough?': Great-grandson of Tulsa Race Massacre perpetrator talks remorse, reconciliation
0 comments

'But is this enough?': Great-grandson of Tulsa Race Massacre perpetrator talks remorse, reconciliation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

According to eyewitnesses, my great-grandfather, W. Tate Brady, played an active, albeit ignominious, role in the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Brady, a prominent businessman and one of the founding fathers of Tulsa, is said to have volunteered for guard duty on the night of the race riot. During his watch, he reported seeing several dead Black people in the streets around Greenwood. One victim had been dragged behind a car through the business district, a rope tied around his neck. On that fateful night, the proprietor of the Brady Hotel was apparently on the wrong side of the street — and on the wrong side of history.

On the eve of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the deadliest and most destructive incident of racial violence in our country's history, I join together with other family members and friends to remember and pray for the victims and families involved in this unspeakable tragedy.

But is this enough? Like many others, I find myself pondering anew the question of responsibility for historical injustices. Some suggest in a rational tone of voice that there is little to link those of us born in another time and place to the events which happened in Tulsa in the summer of 1921 — or in any of the other summers of racial unrest, feelings of uneasiness remain.

Read the rest at The Oklahoman. Some stories may require a subscription. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remember & Rise event with John Legend and Stacey Abrams canceled, organizers announce
Local News

Remember & Rise event with John Legend and Stacey Abrams canceled, organizers announce

  • Updated

"We have hopes to reschedule later in this 100th commemorative year," organizers said in a statement.

Revisit the history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: Complete coverage here

Visits with centenarian Tulsa Race Massacre survivors will stay possible through interactive exhibit unveiled at Gilcrease Museum

Cornel West calls for peace, truth in addressing 'vicious contempt' of Race Massacre

City, economic groups plan to pour $4 million into new Greenwood entrepreneurial services

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News