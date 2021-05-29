'But is this enough?': Great-grandson of Tulsa Race Massacre perpetrator talks remorse, reconciliation

According to eyewitnesses, my great-grandfather, W. Tate Brady, played an active, albeit ignominious, role in the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Brady, a prominent businessman and one of the founding fathers of Tulsa, is said to have volunteered for guard duty on the night of the race riot. During his watch, he reported seeing several dead Black people in the streets around Greenwood. One victim had been dragged behind a car through the business district, a rope tied around his neck. On that fateful night, the proprietor of the Brady Hotel was apparently on the wrong side of the street — and on the wrong side of history.

On the eve of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the deadliest and most destructive incident of racial violence in our country's history, I join together with other family members and friends to remember and pray for the victims and families involved in this unspeakable tragedy.

But is this enough? Like many others, I find myself pondering anew the question of responsibility for historical injustices. Some suggest in a rational tone of voice that there is little to link those of us born in another time and place to the events which happened in Tulsa in the summer of 1921 — or in any of the other summers of racial unrest, feelings of uneasiness remain.