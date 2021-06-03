Budd resigns as Stitt's Chief Operating Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Chief Operating Officer John Budd has submitted his resignation, effective July 2.
“As our first COO, he helped me build my executive team, launched a number of key initiatives, and has been a trusted advisor since the start of my administration,” Stitt said.
Budd said it has been an honor to serve Stitt and the state for the last two and a half years.
“As we have come to the end of the legislative session and we welcome the summer, I believe it is a good time for me to move on to my next journey.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Hoberock
Capitol Bureau Writer
I have covered the Oklahoma Legislature since 1994. I cover politics, appellate courts, state agencies and the governor. I have worked for the Tulsa World since 1990. Phone: 405-528-2465
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.