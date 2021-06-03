 Skip to main content
Budd resigns as Stitt's Chief Operating Officer
Budd resigns as Stitt's Chief Operating Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Chief Operating Officer John Budd has submitted his resignation, effective July 2.

“As our first COO, he helped me build my executive team, launched a number of key initiatives, and has been a trusted advisor since the start of my administration,” Stitt said.

Budd said it has been an honor to serve Stitt and the state for the last two and a half years.

“As we have come to the end of the legislative session and we welcome the summer, I believe it is a good time for me to move on to my next journey.”

